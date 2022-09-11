Director Julius Onah Talks About The Villain Of Captain America 4, Starring Anthony Mackie

The Marvel universe is continuing to expand as time goes on and some are beginning to worry that it may be becoming too big to handle but that does not seem to be the line along which Marvel are currently thinking as more news was revealed about the future of the universe at the D23 Expo after Marvel already revealed their plans for several years ahead at the San Diego Comic-Con.

One of the movies among the plans revealed at Comic-Con was Captain America 4, officially titled Captain America: New World Order. This movie will see Sam Wilson played by Anthony Mackie as he takes on the mantle of Captain America following the events of Avengers: Endgame where the previous Captain America passed on the shield to Wilson.

After the announcement of the film, it was later announced that the villain of the film will be Samuel Sterns AKA The Leader, who is played by Tim Blake Nelson and was last seen in the very early days of the MCU in The Incredible Hulk. This is the second villain from that film that the MCU has decided to revive in recent times after Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky AKA Abomination was brought back in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

At the D23 Expo, ScreenRant caught up with director of Captain America 4, Julius Onah who revealed what fans can expect from the villain of the film. He stated it in the following words:

"We are all paranoid, and hopefully we're all thrilled as well. This is a movie, like the previous Captain American movies, that [leans] into the tradition of this genre. And what's so great in this film is Sam Wilson has an incredible adversary in The Leader, played by Tim Blake Nelson, this brilliant mastermind who's always 1-2-3-4 steps ahead. I think audiences, as they watch the film, will never be able to see what's coming right around the corner."

However, fans have a long wait ahead of them as Captain America: New World Order is slated to be released in May 2024!