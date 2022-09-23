Anthony Mackie Talks About The 1 Chris Evans Captain America Fight Scene That He Would Like To Compete Against With A Fight Scene Of His Own

The mantle of Captain America was passed on from Steve Rogers, played by Chris Evans to Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie . Some people are having a hard time adapting to the change and insist that they cannot see anyone else but Steve AKA Chris as Captain America, while others understand that Sam AKA Anthony's Captain America is a completely different character and there's no need to compare.

Still, there is no way that comparisons won't come up. Even the actors themselves are not above some fun little competitions as Anthony Mackie has recently revealed that while his Captain America is a completely new rendition, there is one thing he wants to compete for. He said he want to create a fight sequence with his Cap that would be on par with or beat one of Chris's Captain America's fight sequence.

While speaking to E! News, Anthony Mackie revealed his desire in the following words:

"I want a fight scene that rivals Chris Evans' fight scene in the elevator [in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Solider]...when he fought like 10 dudes in the elevator. That was a bad ass scene. The first time I saw that, I was like, ‘That's crazy.' So I just want a fight scene that rivals that."

Mackie is of course talking about the iconic elevator fight scene in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, where Steve Rogers is in an elevator when it suddenly starts filling up with shield agents at every floor which later turn out to be compromised Hydra agents working within Shield to bring it down from the inside. All the agents attack Steve Rogers leading to one of the most epic fights in Marvel Cinematic Universe that will forever be remembered. To want to top that fight scene is very high ambition but since Mackie's Captain America comes with wings and such, there might be many more possibilities for him and something equally if not more iconic is very much possible for him.

Anthony Mackie will be playing Sam Wilson/Captain America once again in Captain America: New World Order in 2024