Director Guy Ritchie will create a film version of the cartoon 'Hercules'

British director Guy Ritchie, known for the films "Lock, Stock, Two Smoking Barrels" and "Snatch," will create a film version of the cartoon "Hercules" for Disney Studios. It is reported by Variety.

The new film will be produced by Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO production company, which created Avengers: Endgame. The first script is written by Dave Callaham Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with other writers writing the text.

AGBO is currently looking for screenwriters for Hercules. They are to adapt a 1997 cartoon directed by Ron Clements and John Musker.

The soundtracks for Hercules were written by Alan Menken, who also worked on The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Pocahontas, and Aladdin.

The Russo Brothers are currently preparing for the July release of "The Gray Man," an action thriller with a history of Netflix's most expensive project, with a budget of $ 200 million.

He has directed several Marvel projects, including "Avengers: Endgame," breaking box office records and seeing $2.79 billion in global ticket sales worldwide.

