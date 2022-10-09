Covering Jingle Bell Rock, Lindsay Lohan Pays Homage To Her 2004 Blockbuster Mean Girls

The 36-year-old star of "Mean Girls" has released a new version of "Jingle Bell Rock" that can be pre-saved on all music streaming platforms and seen in the teaser for her forthcoming Netflix holiday film Falling for Christmas.

It's time to get out the [camera emoji] because the Falling For Christmas trailer has Lindsay Lohan singing "Jingle Bell Rock." And just in time for the holidays, Lindsay's rendition of the classic tune will be streaming online on November 4! On Friday, Netflix made the declaration on Twitter.

Her devoted fans may know the holiday standard as a reference to the famous talent show scene from the film Mean Girls (2004), in which she and co-stars Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert sexily sang to the song.

The CD player almost broke, but Lohan's character, Cady Heron, rallied the rest of the school to join in singing, saving the onscreen performance.

In addition to her long-awaited acting comeback in Falling for Christmas, which was teased with a cover song on Friday, Lohan is now making a musical comeback with the release of her latest cover song. She has sung in the films Freaky Friday (2003), Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004), and A Prairie Home Companion (2004), and she published her first album, Speak, in 2004. (2006).

A Christmas Story, "Falling for Christmas," According to Netflix's synopsis, the plot follows a newly engaged, privileged hotel heiress (Lohan) who gets into a skiing accident, suffers total amnesia, and winds up in the care of a gorgeous, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his brilliant daughter in the days running up to Christmas.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lohan said, "It's just in me," referring to her ability to get back into character and perform as if she had never left. That's a facet of who I am. To share a narrative with an audience is one of the most significant rewards of acting in movies and on stage. It's a privilege to bring others along on this adventure with me.