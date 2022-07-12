Lindsay Lohan posted a photo from the Turkish resort

Actress Lindsay Lohan posted a photo in a swimsuit on social networks, indicating the exact location-The Bodrum edition resort complex, located near the city of Yalikavak in Turkey. It is reported by People.

"Joy under the sun," the actress captioned the photo in a red swimsuit.

The picture was published a week after it became known that the actress married financier Bader Shammas. The actress herself previously posted on Instagram a joint photo with him, calling him her husband.

"I am the happiest woman in the world. You found me knowing that I wanted happiness and mercy at the same time.

I am shocked that I have such a husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel the same way every day," wrote Lindsay Lohan.

Lindsay Lohan is not the first celebrity to holiday this year in the Bodrum region of Turkey. Previously, supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, as well as TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres, were spotted there.

In a previous post, Fashion house Marc Jacobs launched a sale of archival collections. Dazed writes about it.

A section with a sale was made on the brand's website, which was called Heaven. It should have been lined with things at a reduced price. However, now the site says that the section is closed.

Dazed journalists warned that it was worth watching the sale of things from the very morning because there are a lot of people who want to buy clothes from a world brand.

In 1984, American fashion designer Marc Jacobs released his first collection for a personalized brand. His muse and partner for a long time was director Sofia Coppola.

The brand now offers ready-to-wear and accessories collections and sells them in 280 stores worldwide. Marc Jacobs has 1.3 thousand employees.