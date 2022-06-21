Camila Cabello provoked rumors about an affair with an entrepreneur

Camila Cabello , 25, has moved on from her breakup with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes. And it seems that the singer is already ready for a new relationship.

The other day she was filmed in Los Angeles in the company of 30-year-old CEO of Lox Club dating app Austin Kevitch.

The couple walked around the city and casually talked about something.

They probably met through Cabello's Cinderella colleague Nicholas Golitsyn. Kevitch seems to be related to the actor. Congratulating him on social media for landing the role in 2018, Austin wrote that the whole family is proud of Nicholas.

She had known Mendez Cabello for years until romantic feelings flared between them. The couple dated for two years and, after parting, decided to maintain friendly relations.

The singer has not yet spoken about changes in his personal life.

The musicians met for about two years, and recently there were rumors about their engagement, although Camila quickly denied them. Now it became known that the stars broke up.

The Never Be, The Same performer and her ex-boyfriend simultaneously told about this in stories on their Instagram pages.

"We have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as human beings is stronger than ever.

We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be. We appreciate your support," wrote Camila and Sean. Most recently, the stars posed together at the premiere of Cinderella.

In early November, they celebrated Halloween dressed up in paired costumes, so no one expected that the romance would end so soon. However, fans did not immediately believe what they saw, hoping it was just a joke.

Instead, they declared that they no longer believed in love.

