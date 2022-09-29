Camila Cabello Mistook One Of The Voice Contestants For Her Ex, Shawn Mendes

On Tuesday's episode of The Voice, coach Camila Cabello was taken aback when blind auditionee Tanner Howe sang Shawn Mendes ' "Mercy" in a way that was disturbingly reminiscent of the Canadian singer-songwriter (and Cabello's ex) during the session.

Is that... what you're looking for? The Bam Bam performer, who was 25 years old then, turned to Howe as the latter began to sing the first verse of Mendes' 2016 smash hit single and questioned, "Is that Shawn up there?" I had Shawn pegged for that role.

Although Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend turned their chairs around for the hopeful singer, Camila Cabello stayed seated with her back to Howe until the conclusion of his song.

The best of luck to you, Tanner. You are now competing on "The Voice." 'She told him,' I couldn't help but wonder whether or not Shawn was currently performing. In response, Legend, 43, remarked that you had his voice.

After that, Howe responded to Cabello, stating, "Well, you understand him the best, so that's wonderful."

Grammy nominee who had dated Mendes for more than two years before the duo confirmed their separation via a joint declaration in November 2021 said, "I know him better than anybody in this room." Mendes is 24 years old. However, I didn't turn around because I had the impression that you sounded a little bit too much like him.

Cabello resumed; it should come as no surprise that he possesses a remarkable singing voice. I enjoy listening to this music; however, when you choose your coach, I'd be interested to see how you plan to set yourself out from the other candidates.

Howe responded by telling her, "I truly appreciate Shawn as an artist, and I see myself in that lane, but I adore what you're saying." I appreciate it. I'll do my best to stand out from the crowd.