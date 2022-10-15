Bill Murray Allegedly Held Me Over A Garbage Can When I Was 9 Years Old, As Told By Seth Green

Another actor who has worked with Bill Murray has claimed that the veteran actor caused them distress in the past.

On Thursday, when appearing on Good Mythical Morning, Seth Green talked about an incident from his past in which he claimed that a Golden Globe winner had hanged him over a dumpster while working on the production of Saturday Night Live when he was just nine years old.

Bill Murray hosted the show. And everybody thinks that Bill Murray is fantastic with children, he remarked as he set the stage for the incident in 1981.

According to him, when he noticed me resting on the arm of this chair, he became agitated since I was occupying his seat. And my response was, That is ridiculous. I am currently perched on the arm of this sofa. This couch is available in a variety of lengths. Please, take a hike. And he responded by saying, "That's my chair."

Then my mother said, "You know because he's Bill Murray, you should give him his seat." [Case in point] I respond with the question, "Are you this much of a jerk?" That you would be so impolite as to tell a child of nine years old to leave you... What exactly is this game of power?

He lifted me off the ground by my ankles, hung me over a garbage can, and said something to the effect of "The garbage goes in the garbage can." And while I was shouting, I violently flailed my arms and flung them around, making full contact with his balls. Finally, I was thrown into the garbage bin by him, which caused it to topple over. That shook me up. I bolted, ducked under the table in my dressing room, and sobbed uncontrollably, said Green, who is now 48 years old.