When Kaja Sokola Claims That Harvey Weinstein Assaulted Her, She Was Just 16 Years Old

According to Kaja Sokola, the experience of allegedly being the victim of sexual assault at the hands of Harvey Weinstein when she was just 16 years old tore her goals, her pride, and her sense of who she was.

At the time, Sokala, who is thought to be the youngest victim of the iconic movie producer's alleged assaults, first encountered Weinstein in 2002 at a modeling event. After learning that she was interested in acting, he extended an invitation to her for lunch a few days ago.

However, rather than going out to dine, the business magnate, who was then 50 years old, took the woman back to his apartment, where he allegedly abused her. Reportedly, while she fought back the tears and cried while trying to leave, Weinstein stood in her way and stated that she needed to calm down and focus on her stubbornness. He then supposedly obstructed her exit.

She informed Page Six in an exclusive interview at the New York Film Festival premiere of She Said that it has been challenging for a very long time. The model-turned-psychologist was born in Polish.

She explained that as a child, you have no idea what's best for you; at least, that was how it was for me; I was completely trusting. I was at home, surrounded by love and feeling safe, and then I found myself here, all by myself; it's not the right moment to talk about it, but the fashion industry isn't exactly the most reputable one.

Because of this, the answer is unquestionable yes; it did cause me harm in a variety of ways, and I'm not just referring to the sexual abuse that I endured; instead, I'm talking about the destruction of my hopes, my dignity, and my sense of who I am.

Sokola, currently working on a book of her own, discussed how the terrible experience had caused reverberations throughout her life.

I am aware that the traumatic experiences, codependency, and psychological abuse were the root causes of many of the decisions and relationships I continued to maintain later in my life.