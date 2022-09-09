At The Venice Premiere, Ana De Armas Shined In A Louis Vuitton Gown That Appeared To Be Influenced By Marilyn Monroe

The actress dazzled in a plunging pink Louis Vuitton gown evocative of one of Monroe's most unique looks for the world premiere of her forthcoming Marilyn Monroe film "Blonde" at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday.

De Armas' outfit had a choker neckline and a flowing maxi skirt that resembled the famous white dress that the platinum-haired Hollywood bombshell wore in the 1955 film "The Seven Year Itch."

De Armas went all-out in Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend with her selection of jewelry, while the pink color really seems to reference Monroe's 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

She matched the Firebird necklace by Messika, which features a 5-carat cushion-cut stone in the center and 100 marquise-cut diamonds as the wings, with an equally dazzling diamond bracelet from the same jeweler.

De Armas' festival entrance attire, which included a navy nautical-style Louis Vuitton blazer and corresponding high-waisted tiny shorts favorite style of the late screen star—also seemed to pay oblique homage to Monroe.

Based on the smash-hit book by Joyce Carol Oates, "Blonde" will have a contentious NC-17 rating and include de Armas donning some of Monroe's most amazing looks, such as the two that the actress appeared to be wearing. Alluding to her premiere costume.

In order to prepare for the role, the "Knives Out" actress said that she spent three hours every day studying Monroe's dialect. She even reportedly donned a bald cap every day of the filming so that her natural brunette hair wouldn't show through her several blond wigs.

In a previous post, At the Venice Film Festival this week, Ana de Armas made a subtle allusion to Marilyn Monroe, the subject of her upcoming biopic "Blonde," which she also stars in.

The 34-year-old actress appeared at the festival to promote the film by director Andrew Dominik wearing royal blue Louis Vuitton shorts that were similar to Marilyn Monroe's, according to Vogue. She also wore black Gianvito Rossi heels.