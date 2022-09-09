Mindy Kaling Appreciates B.J. Novak's Parenting Tips

The 43-year-old Emmy Award nominee talked candidly about a few of her friends, B.J. During her appearance this week on Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast, Novak told her information regarding her daughter Katherine Kit Swati, 42, and son Spencer Avu, 2.

I always felt fat, unattractive, and different growing up. She explained that she often tells her kid that she is beautiful. So much so that my pal B.J. 'You may tell her additional praises,' he says.

Realizing, "Oh, I'm concentrating too hard on this," is humorous. I always tell myself, "You're so lovely," to the point where it's also unhealthy. But I do believe that's how we can make a difference, Kaling said.

She and Novak, 43, brought Kit to the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles last month, where they spent the evening staring at and sharing some adorable images of the experience.

My four-year-finest old's night ever was at our star party + spotting Saturn at @griffithobservatory; she captioned the photo.

Even though it was overcast last night, it was worth keeping her up long past her bedtime. We appreciate you expressing your love of astronomy with us, @bjnovak, and we also want to thank @orionbearastronomy and @griffithobservatory for a magnificent night, Kaling added.

After meeting in The Office, Kaling and Novak had a relationship from 2004 until 2007. Kaling has maintained the identity of her children a secret.

He is the godparent to both of my children, and they get along so well. So far, the rumors haven't diminished my joy in the slightest, nor have they had an impact on my children or BJ, Kaling added. I'll accept it if it is what the public will find alluring.

A pretty complicated person and an incredibly problematic friendship, but I wouldn't exchange it for anything in the world, Novak told PEOPLE in 2014 of his and Kaling's connection.