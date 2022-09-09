Queen Elizabeth II Is The Pinnacle Of Noblesse, According To Helen Mirren

One of the first famous people to respond to the Thursday morning announcement of Queen Elizabeth II 's passing at the age of 96 was Helen Mirren . The actress who appeared as the Queen in the 2006 movie The Queen sent a tribute on Instagram.

Being an Elizabethan makes me proud. Alongside an old photograph of Queen Elizabeth, actress Helen Mirren wrote, "We grieve a woman who, regardless of the crown, was the essence of dignity." Mirren received an Oscar for the performance.

The Queen had ruled the Commonwealth for more than 70 years when she passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace earlier in the day. However, Mirren, 77, has previously acknowledged her respect for the Queen.

After winning Best Actress at the 2007 Academy Awards, Mirren commented, "Now, you know, Elizabeth Windsor has kept her integrity, her sense of obligation, and her haircut for 50 years and more."

She has endured numerous storms while keeping her firmly on the ground, a hat on her head, and a handbag on her arm.

I commend her bravery and perseverance, she added. And for that, I thank her because, without her, I most definitely would not be where I am now. For her contributions to theatre, Mirren was given the title of dame by the Queen in 2003.

Since the Queen's terrible departure, numerous more A-listers from around the globe have honored her.

Elton John, who was knighted by Her Royal Highness in 1998, expressed his sorrow over the announcement on Instagram alongside the rest of Britain.

Victoria Beckham, a fellow Brit, concurred that it was a really sad day for everyone who cherished the long-reigning king. In a statement, King Charles III, previously Prince Charles, expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of his mother.