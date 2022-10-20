After Her Former Nanny Made Multiple Accusations, Olivia Wilde Said She Was Compelled To Keep Resisting

Just hours after her ex-nanny made multiple defamatory statements about Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, the actress gave an emotional speech about misogyny.

The 38-year-old actress revealed as much at Elle's Women in Hollywood gala on Monday. She went on to remark that occasionally the sexism in the industry makes her want to say, "Good night, best of luck, I'd rather eat shards for a living" than deal with it.

Wilde specified that she still has the energy and motivation to keep fighting while being surrounded by adversity. She elaborated, "It usually manifests as a firm grasp on your shoulders, a piercing gaze into your eyes, and a stubborn, Do not allow them f—k with you."

The director of "Don't Worry Darling" said that fellow awardees Anne Hathaway, Michelle Yeoh, Issa Rae, Sydney Sweeney, Sigourney Weaver, and Ariana DeBose need to show the world they can't be misled.

When asked about the patriarchy's reliance on women criticizing one another to dilute their collective strength, the actress stated, "We have to fight the impulse to play by their self-serving norms." The star of "Drinking Buddies" continued by addressing the online backlash she's endured since becoming public with her relationship with "Sting" in January of 2021.

Actress Olivia Wilde once remarked that she "wouldn't have begun any of it if I knew Twitter would be invented." Wilde began her career as an actress before transitioning into producing and eventually gaining the confidence to direct films.

Of course, now I find myself here. It's thrilling to have what is, without a doubt, the best job in the world. At the end of her address, Wilde made light of the controversy surrounding the promotion of her next psychological thriller, Don't Worry Darling.