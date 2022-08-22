Actress Milly Alcock From House Of The Dragon: 'I Was In Astonishment And Despair'

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen was destined to become the first monarch of Westeros before Daenerys Targaryen became the well-known "mother of dragons" in "Game of Thrones."

The Post quoted Milly Alcock, 22, as saying that she hadn't watched "Game of Thrones" before getting the role of Rhaenyra in the first five episodes of the "House of the Dragon" spinoff series.

However, I was aware of it, she added. "I knew it was significant and well-liked. So I watched it [after being cast] to get ready. I watched all eight seasons in a matter of two weeks. It was intense, and I grew to enjoy it and realize why everyone else did.

Following the progenitors of Daenerys and Jon Snow, the silver-haired, dragon-riding Targaryen family, "House of the Dragon" (Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO) is set roughly 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones."

King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), who sits on the Iron Throne, just named Princess Rhaenyra as his successor, irrespective of the fact that it's not customary for women to reign and his counselors worry that this will cause upheaval in the kingdom.

Alcock, a 22-year-old Australian actress ("The Gloaming"), currently resides in London. When she learned that she had been offered the rising role, she was still residing in her mother's attic at home.

"I was astounded and incredulous. I didn't truly comprehend it, let myself be enthusiastic about it, and stop having the feeling that I was going to get fired until I was actually conducting pre-production, she added. The throne room was simply amazing. The novelty persisted each time you entered the set.

She remarked that even though she liked Emilia Clarke's portrayal of Daenerys, she didn't get any acting ideas from her for Rhaenyra. Although they share many of the same underlying moral principles, they nevertheless travel the world in very different ways.

She instead took her cues from two different sources.