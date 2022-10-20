The former nanny of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis has said that Wilde, the Booksmart director, began dating Harry Styles to improve her public profile.

In her mind, Jason's makeup didn't do much to improve how she looked. The woman, who did not wish for her identity to be revealed, made the allegations to the Daily Mail for a story that was released on Tuesday. She said that even now that Harry is involved, she is "feeding off" his popularity to remain relevant.

To be honest, she wasn't all that impressive as an actor or a director. Jason characterized her as being of average quality. It seems like, OK, now she's in the limelight, and Jason always said that what she really wanted was to be in the spotlight.

The nanny further claimed that now [Wilde] receives the focus because of Harry's popularity. She added that Sudeikis, 47, informed her that the director was very worried about what others would say about her interactions with other people.

Representatives for Jason Sudeikis have not responded to our request for clarification on the latest allegations, and representatives for Olivia Wilde have refused to speak more.

The shocking interview also included the nanny's allegation that the Ted Lasso actor first found the 38-year-romance old's with Styles, 28, on an old Apple watch while the two were still together. Styles is 28 years old.

In fact, the nanny asserted that Wilde had slept naked in the same bed with Sudeikis and had skinny-dipped in the pool of their California residence just one month before she spotted Olivia having fun as a partner with Harry in the media in January 2021.

It is said that the actor put himself beneath Wilde's car after learning about the growing affair between his ex-fiancé and the Golden crooner. He did this to prevent Wilde from traveling to see the singer.