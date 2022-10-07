A Slimmer Lizzo, According To Kanye West, Has "Bots" Attacking Her Because Of Her New Figure

Kanye West thinks that mainstream culture promotes the impression that being overweight is desirable. The Donda rapper's tirade over his widely criticized White Lives Matter T-shirts and Lizzo's weight spread from social media to Tucker Carlson's show.

He mentioned that Lizzo was training with his friend's personal trainer on Thursday. Internet telemarketers known as "bots" harass Lizzo after she publicly admits to losing weight since the media promotes the idea that being overweight is fashionable again, even though this is misleading and unhealthy.

As the 45-year-old designer elaborated, "Let's set away that it's fashion and Vogue, which it's not, or if someone thinks it's attractive, to each his own," clinically unwell is more accurate. For someone to advocate for such a thing is diabolical.

The rapper's comment about the pop star's weight being disgusting drew criticism from social media users.

It's bizarre that Kanye would comment on Lizzo's weight after he has recently had weight reduction surgery. Lizzo is merely going about her day, as usual, and bringing joy to the world. One tweeted, "I hope she's having a nice night."

As another commenter pointed out, it needs to be clarified why Kanye feels the need to involve Lizzo in this drama. A third added, "I didn't miss Kanye's interview on Lizzo when his fatphobia and self-hatred JUMPED OUT."

The Heartless rapper continued his body-shaming rant by bringing up Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, the Global Fashion Editor at Large for Vogue, who he had mocked earlier this week for criticizing his design choices.

He informed the Fox host that people thought he was bullying Karefa-Johnson because she is black and thin, a phrase used by the left.

On Monday, West publicly criticized Karefa-fashion Johnson's sense for her choice of brown boots, a striped knit skirt, a yellow graphic T-shirt, a corduroy trench coat, and a bright blue Balenciaga purse, all of which have now been deleted from West's Instagram account.