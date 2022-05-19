74-Year-old mother Elon Musk , in a swimsuit posed for the cover of a magazine. Maye Musk has worked as a model for 50 years, regularly appearing on the cover of the most prestigious publications, including Time. However, now she is mostly known not as a fashion model but as the mother of the richest man in the world - Elon Musk. Maye, by the way, often accompanies her son at public events. For example, at the last Met Gala ball, they happily posed together.

However, on May 16, Musk decided to remind everyone that she still looks great in a swimsuit. The mother of a famous entrepreneur posed for the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Naturally, Internet users, looking at these shots, were delighted. Most of all, Maye's fans liked the fact that the creators of the magazine almost did not use retouching and did not try to hide some age-related changes.

The interview, of course, was devoted to ageism. “I didn’t initially think that age would be a barrier to creating this cover. And I am happy that I am invited to speak on such important topics as ageism. I can tell a lot about how to feel good at any age, ”May emphasized in an interview with reporters.

“I want to convey to all women that they should first of all strive for their own happiness. Communicate with good people, try to be kind to others, and achieve your goals. Now I live my best life, but before, I could not imagine this, ”Musk concluded.

In addition to Elon, 50, Musk is the mother of 49-year-old son Campbell and 47-year-old daughter Tosca, after whom I wrote an article for SI swim in honor of my latest achievement.