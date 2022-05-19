Kim Kardashian shows by her example that you definitely cannot do without cargo pants in the summer of 2022. Immediately after the shows of the spring-summer 2022 season, the trends from which we have already shared, there was no doubt: cargo trousers, borrowed from the uniform of the military, will definitely be on the rails of all stores (even those that focus on creating classic models). Celine, Dior, Jil Sander, Balmain, and dozens of other world-famous brands have experimented with patch pockets that complement both joggers and strict wide palazzos and unanimously proclaimed cargo as a coveted purchase as low-rise jeans.

The designers showed that you could combine military-style trousers with anything - from leather jackets to a romantic silk blouse. Any shoes are also suitable: your favorite white sneakers, sandals with thin straps, and even Mary Jane shoes. Supermom Kim Kardashian, who traditionally spends the day off on the football field with her eldest son Saint, complemented her cargo pants with black sneakers and a fitted T-shirt. To create an image in the spirit of Balenciaga, a brand with which Kim is friends, mask glasses, one of the most relevant accessories of summer 2022, helped.

U Magazine decided that the practical trend, which Scandinavian influencers have already tried out, should be in your wardrobe too. Here are seven models of Russian and foreign brands for different budgets that will help incorporate the trend from the catwalks.