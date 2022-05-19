Melania Trump tells she has more useful things to do than pose for Vogue . Former US First Lady Melania Trump has given her first interview since her husband left the presidency. She appeared on Fox & Friends Weekend and spoke with co-host Pete Hegseth.

In a conversation, Melania Trump noted that the American media treated her with prejudice. "They have people they value and people they don't like," the former first lady said of journalists in the US. "It's very obvious, and I think the American people and the whole world can see it."

The wife of Donald Trump did not express regret that during the entire time of her husband's presidency, she never appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine, which shot other first ladies.

"It was their decision. I have many more important things to do - which I did in the White House - than to shoot for the cover of Vogue. Melania Trump has not ruled out her return to the White House. When asked if this was possible, she replied, "Never say never."

