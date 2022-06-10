Vanessa Hudgens in an electric blue dress with a flowing train and other guests of the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

The annual MTV Movie & TV Awards took place. Famous movie stars have gathered in Santa Monica to get golden popcorn and show off their stunning outfits.

Vanessa Hudgens, Sarah Shahi, Sidney Sweeney, Jennifer Lopez, and many others are among those who were among the first to go out to the photographers.

Leading film-TV half Vanessa Hudgens chose an airy Vera Wang dress in electric blue. The spectacular image was complemented by silver accessories and hair smoothly laid in a bun.

Sydney Sweeney walked into the ensemble, Miu Miu. Pale pink shades of the outfit emphasized her blond curls and expressive eyes. And the unbuttoned shirt and miniskirt resembled the image of Britney Spears from the Baby One More Time video.

The red carpet was filled with both outfits in bright colors and looked inspired by the aesthetics of the 2000s. Check out what the guests at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards were wearing.

In a previous post, Vanessa Hudgens has a busy schedule. The actress is actively presenting her two new projects - the musical "Tick-tock, boom!" and In the Place of a Princess:

A Romance with a Star, which was released on Netflix. The star has already visited several talk shows, and yesterday she changed as many as three images.

In the morning, she attended The View show, for which she chose a feminine set with a crop top and a Carolina Herrera midi skirt with a print of black letters resembling peas.

Vanessa completed the look with classic black pumps and a Valentino cape. Later, the star changed the set to a pink cardigan, to which she picked up black tights and high-heeled shoes.

In the evening, Hudgens changed into a black mini-length dress and a long leather coat. The look in the style of the 1990s was completed with a hairstyle - a high bun with a large elastic band - and pumps with a pointed cape.