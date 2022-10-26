With A June Video Of Herself In Front Of East High, Vanessa Hudgens Sparked Speculation That She Will Be Returning To Her Role As Gabriella Montez

When the 33-year-old actress, Vanessa Hudgens, reappeared at the Albuquerque, New Mexico high school where the popular High School Musical films were shot in June, she caused quite a stir. Although many hoped she would return to her role as Gabriella Montez, this was not the case.

According to Hudgens's interview with Entertainment Weekly, boyfriend Cole Tucker, a baseball player, was competing in a game in Salt Lake City at the time. Seeing how he was already there, I decided to rent a car and pay a visit to the field in the hopes of snapping a few throwback photos for him.

During the summer of 2018, the star of The Princess Switch uploaded a video to Instagram of herself standing outside of East High School. Do you recall how in kindergarten, you'd greet a child and know nothing about them, and then ten seconds later, you'd be acting like great buddies because you didn't have to be anything other than yourself? Hudgens titled the picture with a quote from her character's sentence in the first movie.

The next month, Hudgens' co-star in HSM, Zac Efron, also posted a selfie of himself on the famous school grounds. Don't you… Forget about me, he captioned the photo, referring to The Breakfast Club, another well-known movie about teenagers. What can I say? In response to Efron following Hudgens's lead on social media, Hudgens told EW, "I'm a trailblazer."

After it was reported that Monique Coleman, Bart Johnson, and Alyson Reed would be joining the cast of the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series series on Disney+, Vanessa Hudgens chose to be cryptic about whether or not she will be a part of the next fourth season of the show.

After making cameo appearances in prior seasons of the Disney+ show, it was previously disclosed that Corbin Bleu, Kaycee Stroh, and Lucas Grabeel would return for this season.