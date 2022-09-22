To Celebrate Her First Birthday, Seth Meyers' Daughter Used Her Fingers To Unintentionally Blow Out The Candles

The recent celebration of Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe's daughter Adelaide's first birthday wasn't quite a party in the traditional sense, but it was nevertheless a joyous occasion for all.

As typical parents, we were so preoccupied with filming her enjoying her birthday cake that we completely missed the moment when she put out the candle with her fingers. Meyers, who is 48 years old, revealed this information exclusively to Page Six at the Natural Resources Defense Council's Night of Comedy gala held on Tuesday in New York City.

The presenter of Late Night with Seth Meyers revealed that their two sons, Ashe, 6, and Axel, 4, acted quickly and forced cake in their mother's mouth, which was a humane deed.

Meyers joked that the moment went by quickly, but that the footage was extremely incriminating because something that we had intended to be humorous or adorable now might just be proof for the prosecution.

Even though he told us that his attorney's wife had just celebrated her birthday, the comedian shared with the world in November of the previous year that she and her husband, who is a comic, had received their newest bundle of joy somewhere in September of 2021.

On the occasion of his and Ashe's tenth wedding anniversary, which took place earlier this month, Meyers gushed over his wife. The couple tied the knot in 2013.

Alexi Ashe was admitted to the hospital with a severe case of food illness exactly 9 years ago today. She had every reason to back out of the wedding, but she went through with it, and we've been married ever since. If anyone ever had a valid reason to back out of a wedding, it was she. Meyers shared a picture of his wife on the day of their wedding with the following: "Her performance that day was a microcosm of who she is: a fighter who is always at her best no matter the circumstances."