Tears Well up In His eye As Brad Pitt Claims He Has No Idea Where Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Learned To Dance

The children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt remained with their mother following their divorce. The actor wanted the right to raise the children with his wife, so the pair argued for a very long time over who would obtain custody of the heirs.

The children of the couple still reside with Jolie, but Pitt makes an effort to be as involved in their upbringing as he can. The actor has a great love and admiration for kids.

The previous day, Pitt expressed to ET his thoughts on his daughter Shiloh's love of dance. The couple's heiress has already demonstrated her potential and won the crowd over with her dance abilities. Shiloh had a big impact on her father as well.

"I start crying as I read this. She is incredibly lovely. I'm not sure where it originated. I'm clumsy," Brad admitted.

The actor will refrain from imposing his views on the kids' choice of career. Pitt expressed optimism that they would choose the route that would bring them delight.

I prefer it when people create their own paths, discover what interests them, and grow successfully, he remarked.

Zahara, another daughter of the couple, has made her future plans. She signed up for the renowned Spelman College for African Americans in Atlanta, where she will start her studies in the autumn.

Having separated in 2016 after two years of marriage and more than ten years of dating, Pitt and Jolie were formally pronounced divorced in 2019. However, a complicated custody dispute between the performers and their kids is still ongoing.

Advertisement

Another source told Us in April that the actor "won't give up the fight" and "is going to run out the clock until the kids are 18," in reference to his refusal to grant joint custody.