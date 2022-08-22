Selena Gomez's Younger Sister Gracie Was Spotted Spending Some Quality Time With Her

Gracie Elliot Teefey and the Only Murders in the Building star attended Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Tour in a romantic, nostalgic video she released on TikTok on Friday.

In the charming video, Gomez, 30, can sing along with her sibling to Rodrigo's "Driver's License" while wearing a bucket hat from the Sour Tour. They sing to one other before singing, "And I simply can't comprehend how you could be so okay now that I'm gone," before ending the little footage with a tender hug.

Numerous Gomez followers left thousands of comments on her TikTok video, seemingly affected by the priceless occasion.

One follower posted, "SELENA AND HER SISTER." Another person remarked, "This is lovely," while a third commented, "Certainly a core recollection that will stick with her forever."

Gracie has occasionally appeared on Gomez's TikTok page.

The singer shared a sweet video in July last year in which she and Gracie reenacted a memorable Full House sequence.

The two reenacted a scene from the well-known television series in which D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) and Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) debate about who is superior while seated next to one another.

Gomez discussed serving as a role model for Gracie in 2017. She wrote on Instagram: "I'll never stop telling my sister how beautiful, brave, and powerful she is. She will grow up understanding the value of speaking up. She will comprehend the significance of leadership and motivate others with her honesty."

