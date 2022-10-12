Over The Weekend, Chris Pine Debuted A New Hairstyle, But Critics Were Not Kind

The actor from "Don't Worry Darling" decided to cut his hair short after a period during which he sported long hair and, on occasion, a thick beard to match.

Pine, 42, flaunted his close-cropped hairstyle while co-hosting the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala on Saturday alongside his father, Robert Pine. The event was held to raise money for the hospital's pediatric services.

His new salt-and-pepper strands were a hit with many of his followers, and one of them tweeted, "oh my god, I am in love with Chris Pine and all of the grey hair." silver fox, for genuine.

A third person commented that Pine now appears younger and sexier after having her hair short, and a second person exclaimed in all capital letters that THE HAIR IS FINALLY GONE.

However, there were those fans who were disappointed that Pine would no longer have his long hair.

After the controversy Don't Worry Darling press tour, during which allegations arose that Pine's co-star Harry Styles spat on him in public, Chris Pine decided to cut his hair and jokingly said, "Let's pour one out for the ones we lost." Pine's representative dismissed the claim as a complete fabrication.

People will now realize how fortunate we were to live when Chris Pine had long hair... It just sweetens the deal a little bit. Another user sent forth a tweet in which they compared photographs of Pine when she had long hair and when she had short hair.

The actor who plays Wonder Woman, who attended Saturday's event wearing a midnight blue velvet tuxedo designed by Zegna, has previously stated that he wore his long hair because he was lazy. However, he said the following to Entertainment Tonight: If there's any reason I don't have to shave and put on makeup, you can count on me to find it.