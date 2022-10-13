Olivia Wilde Speaks Up About Dont Worry Darling Controversy And She Does Not Mince Her Words

Olivia Wilde's second directorial effort, Don't Worry Darling has been wildly successful in terms of its numbers at the box office but many are speculating that the success of the film is not so much to be attributed to its actual quality but rather to the controversies that have been surrounding the film ever since it first began production which gave it tons of free marketing.

There was tons of news regarding feuds between different members of the cast. First, news broke out when Shia LaBeouf left the film and Olivia Wilde claimed that she fired him but Shia claimed that he quit himself due to the behavior of Olivia. Then, word got out that there was some feud going on between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde over the fact that Florence was not being paid as much as her co-star Harry Styles, with the obvious implication being that Harry Styles is being paid more because he is dating the director of the film, Olivia herself.

Controversies continued in many fashions, as one particular video seemed to show Harry Styles spitting on co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival and then Harry was seen being particularly distant from Wilde at the same occasion.

Most of these controversies have been cleared out by the stars themselves and once again, Olivia Wilde has spoken up about the controversies expressing her frustrations regarding the fact that people are so immersed in the controversies and gossip that the actual project is being ignored.

She explained it in the following words while speaking to Elle Magazine:

“It is shocking to see so many untruths about yourself traded as fact. Florence had a really wise comment that we didn’t sign up for a reality show. And I love that she put it that way, because it’s as though the general public feels that if you are making something that you’re selling to the public, you somehow have accepted that your life will be torn to shreds by a pack of wolves. No, that’s actually not part of the job description. Never was.”

Don't worry Darling continues to perform well at the box office.