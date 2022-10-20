It Has Been Reported That Olivia Wilde Abandoned Her Puppy In Favor Of Spending More Time With Harry Styles

A former nanny for actress Olivia Wilde claimed that she got rid of the dog Gordon so that Wilde could devote more time to her new boyfriend, singer Harry Styles.

According to the allegations made by the former worker to the Daily Mail on Tuesday, after Wilde had left her position [at the beginning of November 2020], she showed up for a visit. She casually stated, "We must locate Gordon in a second home."

Jason hates animals and needed him to leave the house immediately. The babysitter claims that Wilde, 38, just had the puppy for looks and that the 47-year-old actor from Ted Lasso rarely took care of him.

The woman further alleged that she had told Jason that she knew somebody who loved Gordon and was prepared to take him in and that Jason had responded by saying, "Let's just get him out of here right immediately."

The dog apparently moved in with Wilde's dog walker in New York. The nanny has made other explosive accusations about Wilde and Sudeikis, such as that Sudeikis once flung himself under Wilde's car to prevent her from departing and that Wilde's Golden Retriever was vicious and viciously attacked by the actor.

On the other hand, ex-lovers Wilde and Sudeikis came together on Monday afternoon to disprove the nanny's assertions.

They told Page Six in a joint declaration, "As parents, it is tremendously disheartening to discover that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such untrue and slanderous allegations about us openly."

Her 18-month campaign of harassment against us, our loved ones, our friends, and our colleagues has finally reached its tragic pinnacle. But, with the honest expectation that she will now choose to leave our family alone, we will remain focused on growing and keeping our children.