In Order To Establish Their Status As The Actress's Legal Heirs, Homer Heche Laffoon, 20, And His Brother Atlas, 13, Have Filed The Necessary Documentation

Given that his mother, Heche, died at age 53 earlier in the month without having made a will, Homer Laffoon, 20, submitted documentation requesting that he be granted custody of Heche's property.

The documents, which PEOPLE acquired, list Homer and Heche's other son Atlas Tupper, 13, as legitimate heirs to Heche's fortune.

According to the documents, the Estate is divided between Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper, two (2) without a willing heir. The prospective Administrator is Homer Heche Laffoon, an adult. A young person, Atlas Heche Tupper.

A plea for the designation of a guardian ad litem for the minor was submitted simultaneously with this request, and it asks expressly that the guardian ad litem be given the power to waive bail on the youngster's behalf, they add.

On August 5, Heche was engaged in a catastrophic car accident that put her in a coma for a week.

She was put on life support so that she could donate her organs, but on August 12, the state of California ruled her pronounced dead. The actress's representative informed PEOPLE on August 14 that she had been taken off life support.

Heche's burial location will be in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, according to her death certificate, which PEOPLE was able to get.

Homer, whose father is Coley Laffoon, released a statement to PEOPLE about Heche's ultimate resting location that was first reported by TMZ. We at Hollywood Forever would like to express our gratitude to Tyler, Noelle, and all of the wonderful staff members for their kindness, empathy, and compassion.

We are certain that our mother will adore the location we have chosen for her; it is lovely and tranquil, and she will be with other celebrities from Hollywood. Most significantly, Hollywood Forever is a bustling community where people go to see movies, music, and other activities.