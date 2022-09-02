When He Returned To Training Camp After An 11-Day Break, Tom Brady Made A Marriage-Related Allusion

An unhealthy-looking After an 11-day break from spring training, Tom Brady alluded to his marriage to Gisele Bündchen having problems.

You know, it's all private. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star acknowledged this after taking the field for the initial time on Saturday in the camp. "Everyone's got various problems they're coping with," he stated.

Each of us faces incredibly different obstacles in life. Man, I'm 45 years old. Just try to navigate life as best you can; there's a lot of s-t going on. It is an ongoing process.

Before the shocking information came to light, thoughts about Brady's absence from the team even included the notion that he might be filming an episode of The Masked Singer. The quarterback insisted that he was prepared to return to the field amidst his rest.

He added, "I'm prepared to leave." I'm doing fine. For an extended period, I played football. I can do that pretty well. My recollection of how to play it doesn't take long.

Brady and Bündchen reportedly have marital issues, which has led Bündchen to travel to Costa Rica to seek solace. At the same time, the NFL player stays in Florida, according to a report published on Thursday by Page Six.

His choice to resign from retirement has caused conflict in the marriage. An insider told us that Gisele has always been the parent. He had already decided to change his mind about retiring to devote himself to his family.

They paid $17 million for their Miami estate towards the end of 2021, but construction has been put on hold.

Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, are Brady and Bündchen's, children. The couple, both 42, was married in February 2009. Along with being the father of Jack, 15, the ex-New England Patriots player is also Bridget Moynahan's ex.

Even while their union appeared picture-perfect on the surface, the Brazilian supermodel finally acknowledged that it was not a fairy tale.