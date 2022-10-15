Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane Dead At Age 72

The death of Coltrane, who was best highly recognized as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, was announced by the actor’s agent to the Associated Press. The actor passed away in a hospital in Scotland.

Page Six’s inquiry for a statement from representatives of Coltrane was not immediately met with a response. A fatality has not been determined at this time; nevertheless, it has been revealed that the celebrity, who was born in Scotland, fought a prolonged illness.

Shortly after the news was made public, followers of Coltrane quickly took to various social media platforms to post heartfelt respects to the late musician.

I have never been so depressed in all of my life! The character of Hagrid was a treasure for children, and Robbie did an excellent job of portraying him. RIP, fantastic man!!! , tweeted one guy.

We are grateful that you, Robbie Coltrane, chose to spend the rest of your life with Hagrid because you were a priceless asset to the show. RIP, another person, commented in the comments section.

Several of Coltrane’s co-stars in the Harry Potter films, like Daniel Radcliffe and Matthew Lewis, have also expressed their sadness.

Coltrane said once, about his younger colleagues, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the fantasy film franchise that he was a part of, that watching them grow up was like watching one’s children mature.

It never ceased to amaze me how courageous they could be… In all honesty, I do have many significant and positive recollections of this period. That is the case for each of us.

Coltrane was well recognized for his role as criminal psychologist Dr. Eddie “Fitz” Fitzgerald in the British television series “Cracker,” in addition to his appearance as Hagrid in the much-loved fantasy film trilogy “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.” Between 1993 and 2006, he was the actor cast in the role that earned him the BAFTA Award.

Coltrane’s performance as Valentin Zukovsky in “GoldenEye” and “The World Is Not Enough” earned him parts in two James Bond movies due to the character.