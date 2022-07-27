Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin’s Marriage Was Ruined By Elon Musk

Elon Musk‘s private life never fails to astound. Recently, it was revealed that a worker at one of his companies had surreptitiously given birth to twins for the millionaire a few months ago.

Now, it has emerged that he was also responsible for the unanticipated divorce of Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan, the founders of Google.

The Wall Street Journal was informed about this by close friends of the divorced couple. Nicole allegedly cheated on her husband for an unknown period of time with his close buddy, according to insiders.

In December of last year, Brin learned about his wife’s extramarital relationship. In January, they filed for divorce. “Irreconcilable conflicts” was given as the official cause for the breakup.

It is significant that Sergey gave Tesla Motors $500,000 at the height of the financial crisis in 2008, preventing the company from going bankrupt. Additionally, the business owners intended to collaborate on projects and openly support one another.

Keep in mind that Musk and Grace welcomed a daughter through a surrogate mother in the same month that Shanahan’s relationship with the world’s richest man was uncovered. He started dating Natasha Bassett, his current girlfriend, in February of this year.

According to estimates, Sergey is worth 93 billion dollars. According to some estimates, this divorce is expected to be among the most expensive in Silicon Valley history.

On the list of the world’s wealthiest persons, Brin comes in at number seven. Due to their shared kid, ex-lovers work to keep the specifics of their divorce proceedings hidden from the media.

The latest love scandal to affect Musk, the romance, coincides with his current legal dispute with Twitter, which is detrimental to both the present and future of social media.

With $1.18 billion in sales, Twitter fell short of projections due to all the controversy.