Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Vogue's Global Fashion Editor At Large, Has Been The Target Of Victimisation From Kanye West

After Kanye West's online insults, Vogue has come out supporting Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, the global fashion editor.

Longtime contributor and international fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson has the support of Vogue. However, she felt she was the target of the harassment and abuse. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the publication made it clear that this behavior is not allowed.

More than ever, the world needs people like her to speak up, and in today's one-on-one with Ye, she did just that.

Karefa-Johnson, who disagreed with the rapper's widely denounced White Lives Matter shirts, was the target of the 45-year-brutal old's mockery.

West uploaded an Instagram snapshot of Karefa-Johnson, who was dressed in brown boots, a patterned knit skirt, a yellow graphic T-shirt, and a corduroy trench coat. The fashion writer completed her ensemble with a blue Balenciaga bag, oversized sunglasses, and a bold necklace.

West added, "You speak on Ye Ima speak on you, not someone who cares about style," to the caption of an Instagram photo (which has since been deleted). He said about his feud with the late-night host, "Ask Trevor Noah."

The hip-hop musician referred to Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, saying, "I knooooow ANNA HAAATES THESE BOOTS," in another post critical of the editor's attire.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid supported Karefa-Johnson in a fiery Instagram comment, calling the musician out for attacking her.

Wishing you had even a fraction of her intelligence. Hahaha... you have no idea. She might be the only one who can save you if there's any point to any of your b.s. Hadid, now 27 years old, responded to a post shared by West.

After Karefa-Johnson criticized the White Lives Matter shirts West showed during his Yeezy fashion presentation in Paris on Monday, he responded with obscenities on social media.

Since I am angry, I need time to cool off and collect my thoughts. She posted a video from the Yeezy fashion presentation to Instagram and said, "West's design is indefensible behavior," along with a caption.