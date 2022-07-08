Flynn Busson handsome son Elle Macpherson charmed everyone at the Dior show

The heir to the famous fashion model almost eclipsed his own mother.

58-year-old Elle MacPherson is one of the most famous top models in the world. For almost ten years, she was in a de facto marriage with financier Arpad Busson, from whom she gave birth to two sons-Arpad Flynn and Aurelius Say.

And both heirs of the famous fashion model could easily follow in her footsteps, earning fame and success on the catwalk. Another proof of this is new photos from the recent Dior show.

At the presentation of the couture collection of the fashion house, El appeared with her eldest son. She opted for an elegant beige dress with a beige top and pleated skirt.

The fashion model loosened her blond curls, laying them in a light wave.

The son of a celebrity chose a classic trouser suit in dark blue. Instead of wearing a tie, Arpad Flynn chose to unbutton a few buttons, making them look more casual. However, the main focus of the entire outfit is the charming smile of a young man that leaves no one indifferent.

"A decent haircut, a great suit, and an amazing smile - that's the whole key to success," "Nature definitely didn't rest on El's children," "Why didn't he go into the model like his mother? I would follow the development of his career", "Her son is damn good-looking! This is what genes mean," internet users discuss footage from the event.

CY remained largely unnoticed until he turned 18 last year, but after reaching that milestone, he appeared on the cover of Australian Vogue and French Elle with his mother and older brother.

Flynn graduated from Boston University last year with a degree in finance and real estate.

Advertisement

While Flynn is clearly following in his father's footsteps, CY is seen following in the footsteps of his famous mother.