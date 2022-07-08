Hayden Panettiere Opens Up About Alcohol And Opiates Addiction In Recent Interview

Hayden Panettiere is an actress aged 32 who is known for her role as Claire Bennet in the NBC show "Heros" at just age 16. She is known for her acting talents as well as her stunning looks. However, even stars have their demons and they struggle with things as well just like normal people do.

Recently, Hayden opened up in a People's magazine interview about her struggles. She admits that she had everything she needed however because of her own decision she lost everything. She was able to keep her professional life in check however her personal life had suffered greatly.

She admitted that as she got older, the drugs and alcohol became something that she could not live without. Due to her demons, she was able to better relate to one of the characters she had played in "Nashville" named Juliette Barnes. The roles that she had picked up seemed to hit home with her as she could relate to the struggles of letting addiction go.

Hayden also had postpartum depression. This made it easier for her to fall into drugs and alcohol as she was already not mentally okay. She also spoke about how her addiction and depression had impacted her relationship with Wladimir Klitschko. She admitted that he didn't want to be around her when she was in that state and even she didn't want to be around herself in that state. She admits that she did anything to gain a little bit of happiness through her addiction as she was going through a cycle of self-destruction.

Hayden says that that phase of her life was a grey area as she never wanted to spend any time with her daughter who was born in 2014. She never had any intentions to hurt her child however she did feel as if she was detached from her child. Her addiction had become physically harmful to her and it was confirmed that she was not doing well. She would be shaking in the hospital and could only function with sips of alcohol.

Advertisement

However, rather than ignoring her problem, she asked for help. She has gone through trauma therapy and inpatient treatment. She also made the decision to go to rehab. She is doing much better and feels proud of herself for achieving fighting her addiction.