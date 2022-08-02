Errol Musk Had A Lot To Say About Elon Musk In A Recent Interview And His Ruthlessness Has People Shocked

One of the most famous and successful people in the world, Elon Musk is still not immune to parental criticisms.

Elon Musk has made quite a name for himself in the world. He’s one of the few billionaires who is loved by people while most others are criticized. He is known for his efforts to not only land humans on Mars but also to help reduce the deteriorating state of the environment on Earth.

But, while the world sings his praises, a recent interview with his father has fans wondering if he’s as appreciated by his father or not. It seems his father doesn’t give much thought to his son.

Errol Musk did not hold back on his opinions on his son in the recent interview. He stated outright that he was not proud of Elon because their entire family was successful so nothing that Elon was doing was noteworthy. It was clear that he expected much more of Elon and he simply wasn’t holding up.

Not only that but he also mentioned that his pride and joy lay in Elon’s brother Kimbal. As if that wasn’t enough to roast Elon, he also began commenting on Elon’s body. Recent pictures of Elon shirtless in Greek had emerged and he commented that while his son was built strongly, he was overweight. He also made it a point to say that Elon should take weight loss supplements if he wanted to get back into shape. Very strong and harsh comments from the billionaire's father, who has historically had a troubled relationship with his son.

The family seems to be very tough on their children. Errol Musk also opened up about Elon’s insecurities about not achieving enough. He mentioned that while others may assume this was psychotic behavior, it was just how all of them had been raised.

A lot of the words that Errol said about Elon had people worried about the relationship between father and son. The bluntness of Errol’s words shocked fans and readers. However, many people simply claimed it was their family business and they should not intrude.