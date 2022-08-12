Boyd Holbrook Has Only Praise For Indiana Jones 5 After Seeing 30 Minutes Of Footage

Indiana Jones is possibly the longest-running franchise of all time with its first movie being released all the way back in 1981. The first movie titled Raiders of The Lost Ark, was an amazing commercial success at the time, being the highest-grossing movie of the year it came out. Following that, 3 more sequels were released, 2 of which were set within the 80s and the 3rd one came out in 2008.

Now, almost 14 years after the last Indiana Jones movie came out, the franchise is set to return to the big screen for the 5th and possibly the final time. The film will be released in 2023 and will be starring the one and only Harrison Ford in the role of everyone's favorite historian Indiana Jones AKA Indie. Joining Harrison Ford will be the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, and Boyd Holbrook.

Holbrook has recently revealed that he got to witness about 30 minutes of footage from the film and the actor is full of praise for the upcoming installment of the franchise. His exact words regarding the footage he saw, while speaking to Men's Health, were as follows:

"I can assure you that it’s going to be badass. I got to see like half an hour of it when I went to L.A., and I saw Jim. You know, just look at his work: Ford v Ferrari, it’s gonna be fast, it’s gonna be badass, and it’s gonna have heart. All of his films have this emotional beat in them, but we’ve got this grand scale of Indiana Jones."

The actor spoke highly of the film, and especially of its director, James Mangold, who is previously known for directing epics like Ford Vs Ferrari and Logan. Holbrook actually starred in Logan and has worked with Mangold before.

In Logan, James Mangold was tasked with bringing Hugh Jackman's epic story as Wolverine to a satisfying ending. Could he be doing something similar with this project in regards to Harrison Ford's run as Indiana Jones? Fans will just have to wait and see.