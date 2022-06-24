The most beautiful couple of June model Izabel Goulart and her fiancé

The model and the German footballer are currently vacationing in Brazil and look incredibly happy

Izabel Goulart and her fiancé, German football player Kevin Trapp, got into the lenses of reporters while walking around Sao Paulo.

The model arrived in Brazil about a week ago, and her lover joined her a few days later for a holiday together. In the social networks of the famous couple, you can already appreciate how actively they spend their time: they attend joint training sessions and also play beach tennis.

For a relaxed outing outside the gyms and beaches, Isabelle opted for a mini-length sundress in a soft blue Vichy check, which she paired with basic white Nike sneakers, minimalist gold jewelry, and laconic black-rimmed glasses. Kevin Trapp wore a white Valentino T-shirt, straight blue trousers, and white sneakers.

Recall that the 37-year-old top model and the 31-year-old goalkeeper have been together since 2015. The couple announced their engagement in July 2018 but are not in a hurry to get married yet.

In a previous post, The younger sister Hadid does not hide the fact that she uses the services of a stylist only while preparing for the exits on the red carpet.

For example, it was possible to evaluate the work of Low Roach, who is also responsible for the images of Zendaya and Hunter Schafer, during the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Without the participation of image-maker Bella Hadid, she creates everyday outfits based on vintage finds that look more relevant than ever and basic timeless things: alcoholic T-shirts, midi skirts, and comfortable sneakers.

This time, for a walk around New York, the celebrity tried on, perhaps, the most desired thing of the coming months. Bella paired a mint Etro zip-up sweatshirt with a plaid miniskirt in a stylishly relaxed set, strikingly supporting the latest trend from Men's Fashion Week in Milan.