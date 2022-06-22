Rege-Jean Page may reappear in Season 3 of the Bridgerton

34-year-old Rege-Jean Page began his career in cinema a long time ago, but only thanks to the series "The Bridgertons" did he become known to the whole world.

After the first season, many users of the Network were delighted with the Duke of Hastings, and the actor had hundreds, if not thousands, of fan clubs.

However, in the second season, Rege-Jean refused to act in the film. There were rumors that he decided to try his hand at casting for the role of the new James Bond.

By the way, Page really can become an agent 007 - bookmakers insist that he is only slightly inferior to Tom Hardy - the most likely Bond.

Rege himself emphasized that he was very flattered to be on the list of actors who were tipped for this iconic role. However, we can hardly believe that Page can handle two such large projects at once.

The other day, The Sun journalists talked to insiders who stressed that Rege's opinion about the Bridgertons had changed a lot.

"He has been quite open about his intention to leave the show to try his hand at other projects.

But recently, a dialogue took place between him and the leaders of the series, after which he began to think about returning.

There are no specifics yet, but we advise you to follow the updates," the source emphasizes.

"It's hard to believe that the producers are persuading him to return," "I think he himself asked to return to the show after he realized that there were no new offers," "Pride precedes the fall," Internet users discuss the information.

Although the Bridgeton series does not follow Quinn's books at all, it certainly follows the general basis of the novels.

"We're definitely planning to follow up on each of the Bridgerton sibling romances," Rimes told Entertainment Tonight.