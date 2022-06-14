Dancing late and dreaming of meeting his father: how Shiloh Jolie-Pitt counts the days until adulthood

The 16-year-old heiress of the legendary couple admitted that she misses her father and wants to move in with him as soon as possible. Shiloh tries to make the most of his free time - just to get rid of longing.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt broke up in 2016 and divorced in 2019, but property and children are still shared. All this time, the world did not stop discussing the details of their difficult relationship. Even the heirs of the couple, who already actively use phones and have free access to the Internet, learn a lot from the media.

Perhaps the maximum pressure is experienced by 16-year-old Shiloh. She was the only one among her brothers and sisters who refused to testify against her father. The girl is waiting for her 18th birthday, when she reaches the age of majority, to make decisions on her own and communicate with those she wants and not with whom she can.

A couple of months ago, Shiloh read an interview in which her beloved dad talked about prolonged depression due to the inability to meet the children. He also expressed dissatisfaction with Jolie's desire to make a celebrity out of her 16-year-old daughter. Actress friends who have been saying for a year that Shiloh has every chance of becoming a sought-after model - she is a tall, slender, well-built winner of the genetic lottery who took the best from both handsome parents. Yes, and as you know, Angelina started as a model, participating in photo shoots from the age of 14.

The girl took her father's words as a guide to action. All ties with modeling agents were immediately severed; she refused the already planned shootings and said she would not consider future offers and invitations to castings.

Angelina took the news without enthusiasm. In response, the young rebel threatened her mother that she would leave home and live with her father. By the way, once, according to insiders, she already managed to escape to her friends.