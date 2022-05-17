American rapper Lil Keed dies. This information was confirmed by his brother

American rapper Lil Keed dies. Rapper Lil Keed dies at 24

Rapper Lil Keed (Rackheed Jewon Render) died at the age of 24. This information was confirmed by his brother, rapper Lil Gotit (Semaja Zair Render). The cause of death is currently unknown.

"I can't believe I saw you die today, bro. It's hard for mom, dad, our brothers, Nature [the daughter of the deceased," the artist's brother wrote on social networks.

Rapper Lil Keed released his debut studio album Long Live Mexico in 2019. He has collaborated with labels YSL Records and 300 Entertainment. Lil Keed's "Nameless" peaked at number 42 on the Billboard Hip Hop/R&B Songs Airplay chart. In 2020, the artist collaborated with Travis Scott, Young Thug, and Chris Brown on the album Trapped on Cleveland 3.

Previously, more than ten members of YSL, including rapper Young Thug, were arrested for their involvement in organized crime and racketeering activities.

In February, Rapper Snootie Wild died as a result of a gunshot wound to the neck in Houston, USA. Hip-hop artist shot dead on the road. According to the police, another car drove up to the artist's car, from which people got out. They talked for a while, after which the rapper was shot. He was found in a ditch. Snootie Wild was taken to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save him. The musician died at the age of 37.