Alexa Chung wears an elegant set from this summer's most coveted collaboration

The model and designer, who recently closed her clothing brand, appeared at the launch party of the Adidas x Gucci collaboration in London.

On June 7, one of the most talked-about collaborations in the fashion world took place: fans of Alessandro Michele's Gucci aesthetic and Adidas three-stripe tracksuits were finally able to experience the collaboration of the two brands live.

On the occasion of the high-profile release that everyone was waiting for after Milan Fashion Week for the fall-winter 2022/23 season, two brands threw a party in London, to which they invited friends: models, journalists, and bloggers. One of the guests was the British designer Alexa Chung.

For the evening, the former model and friend of the jewelry brand Boucheron tried on a knitted set from the Adidas x Gucci collection, consisting of a lemon midi skirt and a cardigan embellished with three stripes, which she complemented with retro-style pumps and a new Gucci it-bag - Blondie from Maison's archives. El Fanning, for example, already loves and wears this one.

The Boucheron Quatre collection first saw the light in 2004 and has since become the hallmark of the Maison. The key feature of the line is the combination of four graphic textures, Boucheron's iconic architectural motifs: Grosgrain, Diamond Line, Double Gaudron, and Clou de Paris.

The Quatre collection has been replenished with laconic novelties. Brides will definitely appreciate thin yellow, rose, and white gold engagement rings, complemented by a pavé diamond band.

The house has prepared interesting jewelry not only for those who are waiting for the wedding. Boucheron pendants in the form of rings on thin chains are available in yellow and rose gold, with diamonds or brown PVD-coated bands.

Well, for everyone who is afraid to pierce their ears, there are wide ear cuffs made of precious white metal, which are suitable for both daily wear and special occasions.