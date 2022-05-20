Zoë Kravitz Joins Impressive List of Omega Ambassadors. The actress is elegant and stunning in the advertising campaign for the Swiss brand.

Omega has announced Zoë Kravitz as the new face of the jewelry line, following other prominent women, including Nicole Kidman and Kaia Gerber. In honor of the beginning of cooperation, the actress starred in an advertising campaign for Omega Constellation quartz watches. The model is presented with a 28-mm case and a stainless steel bracelet, and the purple dial is decorated with diamonds.

"I love Omega's adventurous spirit, that willingness to take risks and try new things without sacrificing brand integrity. I am pleased and proud to be part of this big family," the actress shared with WWD.

The daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet not only made a name for herself in the film industry but also received the title of a style icon. Zoe skillfully combines elegance with casual looks, which makes her a favorite of many brands. Previously, the actress starred in advertising campaigns for Tiffany & Co., Balenciaga, Calvin Klein, Vera Wang, YSL Beauty, and many more.

