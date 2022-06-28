Zoë Kravitz has started filming her movie starring her boyfriend, Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz is filming her directorial debut. The painting is called "Pussy Island." It is reported by Collider with reference to Kravitz's social networks.

"Pussy Island" is the actress' first feature-length project, which she is directing as director. The film stars Channing Tatum (Dear John), Naomi Aki (Lady Macbeth), and Simon Rex (Scary Movie 3). Kravitz wrote the script for the debut project together with Edward Feigenbaum.

In the story, a waitress named Frida decides to seduce a philanthropist and tech mogul. The heroine skillfully makes her way into his inner circle and ends up with the tycoon on a private island, where she is tormented by frightening forebodings.

Recall that in January, rumors began to circulate on the Web that Tatum and Kravitz were spending time together - just a few days after the Big Little Lies star filed for divorce from her husband, Karl Glusman. Kravitz and Tatum reportedly met on the set of Pussy Island, the thriller in which Zoe made her directorial debut and Channing starred. However, a source told E! News at the time that Kravitz was "still single."

Kravitz will also produce the film, as will the banner of the Tatum Free Association.

As for Tatum, in October 2020, his lover Jessie J confirmed that they had broken up. Tatum was formerly married to actress Jenna Dewan for ten years, and they have an 8-year-old daughter, Everly. The ex-spouses filed for divorce in November 2019.