Zendaya was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine . Actress Zendaya is on the cover of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world. In addition to her, the first pages of the publication came out with photographs of singer Mary J. Blige, actor Simu Liu, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, and Apple CEO Tim Cook. It is reported by WWD.

Zendaya appeared on the cover of Time wearing Valentino couture and Bulgari jewelry, which her stylist Lo Roach picked out for her. In an interview with the publication, the actress spoke about the most memorable moments of 2021. This, in her opinion, is the Venice Film Festival, where she appeared with Timothy Chalome, a partner in the film "Dune," and the premiere of the film "Spider-Man: No Way Home," where she went out with her boyfriend, Tom Holland.

"It was a very special evening. It was me and Tom and Jacob [Batalon], and we were just hugging each other and crying in this big theater. It was art imitating life to the fullest. It was so unusual," recalled the actress.

Zendaya was awarded the nomination "actors." Beyond this category, Time also features innovators, titans, and trailblazers. Among the world leaders, Time magazine noted Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Zelensky, Joe Biden, and Xi Jinping. Show business stars were represented by Adele, Mila Kunis, Keanu Reeves, Pete Davidson, and others. For services to the fashion industry, Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia was awarded.