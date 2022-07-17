Zendaya Showed A Cut Finger And Said She Would Never Cook Again

Actress Zendaya complained that she tried to cook her own food for the first time in her life and cut her finger. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

The photo from the hospital, where she received stitches, was published by the actress in stories on Instagram.

"Look… That's why I don't cook," Zendaya captioned a photo of a rewound index finger of her left hand.

She also posted a selfie that turned out to be her assistant Darnell Appling. In the picture, the artist pulls the top of the injured finger.

"Baby has her first stitches, lol. And again, I will not cook," wrote Zendaya.

In December 2021, in a double interview given by Zendaya and her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland to YouTube channel Heart, the cast was asked which of them would be the best at cooking Christmas dinner.

Zendaya and Tom Holland looked at each other, after which the actress realized that her partner was going to name himself.

"I heard about your cooking from your brothers. You cooked something, it looked great, but it didn't taste very good," Zendaya told her co-star.

Zendaya will also be seen in the 2023 drama Challengers with filmmaker Luca Guadagnino cast Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist.