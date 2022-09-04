Zendaya Posts Hilarious Photo From Her Younger Days On The Occasion Of Her Birthday

Zendaya is officially 26!

The young actress is currently one of the most influential people on the planet and also one of the most busiest people on the planet. Zendaya has made her mark in many places and while she had plenty of achievements to celebrate this year, the young actress decided that on the occasion of her birthday , she will instead get in touch with her roots, and posted a picture from her younger days on her Instagram.

The picture shows a very young Zendaya in a swimming pool and she is either having a very good or a very bad time, but looks hilarious regardless.

The caption underneath the picture read as follows:

"I get to spend the day responding to the most beautiful messages (sorry I’m a little late) thank ya’ll for filling my heart with so much love, I couldn’t be more grateful 💕 Here’s to 26!"

The comments section of the post was full of birthday wishes and some more of that love that Zendaya mentioned in that caption. Her fans, friends, family and co-stars from various projects all piled on with the wishes and it was a heartwarming spectacle to see.

Zendaya has had a massively successful year. She has been part of some of the biggest projects in the entertainment industry, including HBO Max's Euphoria, which just ended its 3rd seasons and is being renewed for a 4th due to massive demand. Zendaya plays the character of Rue in the show.

On the other hand, Zendaya was also a part of the MCU's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which ended up becoming one of the highest grossing movies of all time.

Yes, Spider-Man was technically released last year, but the year being counted is from birthday to birthday.

Zendaya was also one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2022 according to Time Magazine.

The successes keep piling on for the 26 year old and the young actress does not show any sign of stopping.