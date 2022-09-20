Zaya Wade Debuts Her New Hairdo And Campaign For Tiffany & Co

The new hairstyle and future endeavor were both teased in an Instagram carousel posted on Sunday by the 15-year-old LGBTQ+ campaigner, who is the daughter of Dwyane Wade and the stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union.

Zaya was angelic in a preview for Tiffany & Co .'s campaign, sporting a half-up style with face-framing accessories. She wore a simple black t-shirt and a dazzling 18-karat gold bangle from Tiffany & Co.'s new Tiffany Lock line.

The new line, which includes three more bracelets that can be worn by either gender, represents "personal relationships with others and stands as a symbol of togetherness and inclusivity," the company said in a press release.

Aspirations materialize with the help of @tiffanyandco #tiffanylock. Zaya wrote the description for the Instagram photo that prompted Union to respond warmly. Zaya's new job at Tiffany & Co. allows her to combine her love of fashion with her career goals.

She wore a chic Janie and Jack brown blazer and pants at their second collection presentation last October. She wore a yellow sweater that read "The Future" and accessorized her outfit with a tangerine Brandon Blackwood purse and bright Nike sneakers.

A month later, she and the Bring It On star posed for a Prada ad together. Both donned all-white clothes, and Zaya proudly displayed her posh new Prada purse for the camera. Wade and Union, parents of a 15-year-old daughter who came out as transgender in 2020, discussed their daughter's transition in 2021.

The 40-year-old ex-Miami Heat player said in April of 2016 that he finds inspiration in Zaya. So I can say with confidence that we have taught our children the value of honesty.

Despite having grown up in the locker room of a male-dominated sport, Wade took it upon himself to educate himself and create a welcoming environment for dialogue.

Union, 49, also said to PEOPLE that she had to rely on social media connections because she did not have access to many other means of support. There was an outpouring of support, materials, and knowledge.