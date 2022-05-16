Zack Snyder accused of cheating at the Oscars . The Wrap: Zack Snyder's Oscar win was rigged

American director Zack Snyder has been accused of cheating at the Oscars after allegedly using bots to win. It is reported by The Wrap.

It is noted that Snyder's victory was rigged. The publication refers to the Tweet Binder service and claims that during the audience voting for the director's films, for the most part, it was online bots that voted. Professor David Kirsch of the University of Maryland confirmed that the accounts of those who voted for Snyder do not really look like the pages of real people. The filmmaker and his representatives have not yet commented on the situation.

On March 28, it became known that Zack Snyder's film "Army of the Dead" received the first Oscar award in the history of Internet voting. Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' Wins First-Ever Oscar From Audiences. Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead" has succeeded in the first-ever Oscar award based on online voting. Writes about it Deadline.

It is noted that this nomination was introduced by the organizers of the Oscars this year to raise the ratings of the broadcast. This nomination was introduced by the organizers of the Oscars this year to raise broadcast ratings. Previously, the leader of the audience poll was called the picture "Cinderella" with actor Billy Porter as the fairy godmother.

Army of the Dead is one of the top 10 popular films of 2021, according to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the world's largest movie database. It is expected to continue the zombie thriller under the working title "Planet of the Dead."