Yung Bleu Jokes About Being Banned From His Girlfriend's Set

Instagram/@bleuvandross

Supposedly, the rapper Yung Bleu humorously lamented that he had been kicked out of a shoot with his girlfriend, model Tiemeria B. The artist went on to post a playful video along with an expression of feigned sorrow that prompted amusement from followers who found the couple’s dynamics adorable.

Advertisement

The continuation of off-camera hilarity saw Yung Bleu posting an affectionate snippet, presumably from the same film, showing him playfully styling hair for his girlfriend Tiemeria B. As the recordings have Blau Nance himself as the source, we get brief glimpses of his actions, before cutting to a rather lush shot of Tiemeria with a smile melting away at what looks to be a glamorously professional set. The caption read, “I don’t think they won’t me on set 😢@tiemeriab,” sitting in for the words “won’t want,” hence jokingly positing that he may have been barred from her work. Almost instantaneously, the post grabbed devotees of his.

A flurry of laughter and praise for the couple came in—praise for their playful undertone. A comment says it all: “Wait you the hairstylist & the creative director 😂😂😂😂” Points to Bleu’s raw execution of his multitasking on set. The second comment kept the laughing going: “😂😂😂 smell the scent … smmeelll iiitt.” A funny loving occurrence where a large number of people saw a new side of the rapper: “I didn’t know he was this funny. I love this for yall 😂😍,” one bystander admitted, regarding the post as just the kind of fresh reveal that they had needed.

Fans of Tiemeria gratefully took the opportunity to praise her beauty and professionalism. “She’s beautiful… if she need a hairstylist let me know,” said one user, while another commented, “I love how she’s always smiling and happy.” The support of Bleu, however awkward, was a positive thing altogether. “😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥 very supportive!! They need y on set lol 👏,” responded another, lobbying for a reconsideration of the alleged banishment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yung Bleu (@bleuvandross)

The candidness of the moment struck a chord with the audience. “😍I’m so happy to see these new post from and about you two. Long time fan here 🥰,” gushed one fan. The fun banter was considered as a breath of fresh air in their relationship, though not everybody was Team Bleu when it came to the hair stylist. One user threw in an old-school tip to the rapper: “Boy go sit down and let her get her shine on😂😂😂😂silly,” basically saying what one’s own thoughts might have been during the scene.

The very deliberate act of hair-brushing became an endless source of jokes. One fan screamed, “THAT BOI HAD BRUSHED HER HAIIIIR OKAYYY😂😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥,” elevating this attempt at a simple domestic gesture of commitment. From the video to the caption to the comments, the exchange painted a very human picture of a couple so comfortable sharing light moments publicly-a brief, close look into their life that feels more real than curated.

Advertisement

Bleu’s playful post managed to intersperse the humor with affection, turning the incident into something fans found both hilarious and heartwarming. Whether fabricated entirely or forged following some actual input from a crew member, it proved to be another nice update showing Blu’s personality as supportive, thus reinforcing the couple’s fun-loving nature. The simple snap of a social media life there was a reminder that off-stage, even celebrities have to sit down sometimes and laugh at it.