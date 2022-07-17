Young Mother Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Put On A Dress Of The Most Capricious Color

The Wimbledon tournament last weekend became a place of attraction for many world celebrities.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham , who became parents for the second time just five months ago, could not resist the temptation to watch the game from the stands.

Rosie, who rarely goes out and mostly devotes herself to raising children, appeared in public in a tight white dress of medium length with a small slit. The model complemented the image with a cream jacket, sandals in color, and a clutch.

However, at the stadium, the catwalk star took off her jacket and showed what she looked like five months after giving birth.

Rosie has not yet returned to the end in a pre-pregnant form, and an unsuccessfully selected outfit only made an extra emphasis on this.

However, the star has a few beauty secrets that she probably uses even after her second pregnancy. In addition to the fact that the model regularly plays sports, she practices intermittent fasting.

In addition, Rosie is philosophical about the fact that the female figure can change. She admitted that after the first birth, her figure became different.

However, the star reacted absolutely normally to this and completely accepted her new body.

In a previous post, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham are raising their 2-year-old son Jack together.

The model rarely publishes photos of the baby on Instagram. However, she is happy to talk about him to fans or journalists.

And in a recent interview, Rosie admitted that during pregnancy, her skin and hair were many times better than now.

"In fact, I never had perfectly smooth skin - only during pregnancy. However, as soon as I gave birth to Jack, everything returned to normal," complained Rosie.

According to her, her hair also became a little worse. They no longer hold the blond - it is washed off in just a couple of weeks.